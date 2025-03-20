Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Insider 6705570 Canada Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$27,772.50.

6705570 Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$28,527.50.

On Wednesday, March 12th, 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 1,300 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$1,482.00.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

OGD opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

