Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $24,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,831,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,852,810.60. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $24,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

