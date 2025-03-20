Robert E. Dixon Acquires 10,000 Shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,186.55. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Performance

MKZR stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

