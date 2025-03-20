Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Garrison Huang Acquires 1,689,338 Shares

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Free Report) insider Garrison Huang purchased 1,689,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,340.07 ($16,140.17).
Harris Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.
Harris Technology Group Company Profile
