Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Buys A$21,196.77 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Mona Kanaan purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$19.08 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,196.77 ($13,501.13).

Mona Kanaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perpetual alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Mona Kanaan purchased 7,000 shares of Perpetual stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$19.37 ($12.34) per share, with a total value of A$135,576.00 ($86,354.14).

Perpetual Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

Perpetual Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.