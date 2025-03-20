GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

IEFA stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

