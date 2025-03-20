Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,912,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263,192 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $183,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in THOR Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

