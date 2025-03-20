Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $97,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

