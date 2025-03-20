Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Gartner stock opened at $448.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

