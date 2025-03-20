Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $4,869,162.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,093,670 shares of company stock worth $294,812,710. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

