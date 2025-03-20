1,285 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,146,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 497,043 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.