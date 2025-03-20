Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $4.44 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after purchasing an additional 583,207 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE opened at $72.92 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

