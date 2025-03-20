Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOT opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $10,015,310.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,007,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,247.04. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597,277 shares of company stock worth $70,158,166. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

