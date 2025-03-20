Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,874.47 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,838.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.