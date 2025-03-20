Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 25,261 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 367.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.