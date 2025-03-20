Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $514,000 Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $228.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

