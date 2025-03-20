Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 853 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,125 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 102,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

