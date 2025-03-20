Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.