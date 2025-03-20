16,394 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

