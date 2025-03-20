Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Position Lessened by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

