Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $99.29 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

