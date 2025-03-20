Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $343.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.41 and a 200 day moving average of $386.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

