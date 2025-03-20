Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

