Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.11. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $274.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

