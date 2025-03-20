Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,646,000 after purchasing an additional 309,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,884,000 after purchasing an additional 83,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Onsemi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,887,000 after purchasing an additional 326,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,234,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 177,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Onsemi stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

