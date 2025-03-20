Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.94 and last traded at $157.39, with a volume of 35459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.