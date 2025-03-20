VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

