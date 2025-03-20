VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 963 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 817,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 381,690 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

