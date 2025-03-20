VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 334 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

