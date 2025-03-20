1,383 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
VUSB stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
