VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,343 iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
BATS:XVV opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.
