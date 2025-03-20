200 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on VEEV
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.