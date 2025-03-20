Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Short Interest Update

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 836,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 2.2 %

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 88.52% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

