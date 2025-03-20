Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declines By 13.6%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 95,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.