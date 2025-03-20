Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declines By 13.6%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
VPV opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.