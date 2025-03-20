Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,130 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,439,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $4,803,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $43.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

