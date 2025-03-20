Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.09 and a fifty-two week high of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

