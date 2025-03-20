Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,300 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 1,521,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 944,709 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $12,317,000. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $10,993,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $10,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,068.48. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $806,048.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,426.66. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

