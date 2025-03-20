Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 624 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $85.26 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

