Matt Brandwein Sells 2,810 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $40,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,524.50. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50.
Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.37 million, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
