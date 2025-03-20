Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CAO Sells $49,975.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of CENX stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
