Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CAO Sells $49,975.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

