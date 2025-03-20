Ian Fillinger Buys 3,400 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14.
Ian Fillinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Ian Fillinger acquired 3,150 shares of Interfor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,304.05.
Interfor Price Performance
Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
