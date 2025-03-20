Ian Fillinger Buys 3,400 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14.

Ian Fillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interfor alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Ian Fillinger acquired 3,150 shares of Interfor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,304.05.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IFP

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.