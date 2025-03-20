Insider Selling: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Sells $35,999.68 in Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $35,999.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,638,382.53. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GNT stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

