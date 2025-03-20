Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $437,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.