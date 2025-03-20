Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tilray by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tilray by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Tilray Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $602.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

