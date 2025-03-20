Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases Shares of 8,512 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

