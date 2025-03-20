OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEWJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

