Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $278,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

