Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 761 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after buying an additional 141,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

