Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,691,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,923,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,462 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 204,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,161,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,765,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,423,000 after purchasing an additional 146,503 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
