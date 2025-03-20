Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,162 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

